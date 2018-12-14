Ogtay Asadov: "Thanks to the wide opportunities created by the state, young people have become the leading force in the society"

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Youth that constitutes an important part of the world population can contribute to achieving sustainable development goals as the most dynamic, social group. Being the carriers of a great intellectual potential, the young people occupy an important place in the political, economic and social structures of many countries and act as an important factor in the spiritual development of modern society. I am sure that young people should play an important role in forming the new world order. Youth in Azerbaijan are closely involved in social, humanitarian, economic and political activities " Chairman of Milli Majlis Ogtay Asadov said.

Report informs that he spoke at the Fifth IPU Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians held in Baku.

He noted that the youth policy has become an important part of state policy: "Thanks to the wide opportunities created by the state, young people have become the leading force in the society. The Azerbaijani youth also have important positions in the parliament. They are closely involved in the work of international parliamentary organizations, along with the legislative and lawmaking process and daily issues. "