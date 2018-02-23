Ogtay Asadov: European Parliament prepares statement on Khojaly genocide

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ "The European Parliament is preparing a statement on the Khojaly genocide".

Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) Ogtay Asadov said at today’s plenary session.

He said that 20 members of Azerbaijani Parliament participate in events, actions and meetings held in foreign countries related to the Khojaly genocide: "A statement on the Khojaly genocide is being prepared in the European Parliament. Milli Majlis will take certain steps in this regard".