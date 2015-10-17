Number of foreign observers at parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan revealed

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Until today, the district election commissions registered 43 459, the CEC - more than 605 observers to monitor the upcoming parliamentary elections to be held on November 1st in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, it was stated by Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov at today's meeting.

According to him, 283 observers from 22 international organizations have registered to observe the elections to the CEC. Panahov said that the registration of observers in the district election commissions and the CEC still continues.