New restrictions on use of National Emblem of Azerbaijan made public

Baku. December 11. REPORT.AZ/ New restrictions on the use of the National Emblem of Azerbaijan have been identified.

Report informs that according to the law "On the National Emblem of the Republic of Azerbaijan", the National Emblem should be pictured in conformity with the Constitution and should be used in the prescribed manner.

It is forbidden to use and picture the National Emblem in the places for sitting, walking or dumped places.

Persons violating the requirements of the law shall bear responsibility in accordance with the Code of Administrative Offenses, while those who make insulting actions against the State Emblem under the Criminal Code.

The draft law will be discussed in Milli Majlis in the near future.