New medal established in Azerbaijan

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/15010450997cbe472e8cd39db8384207/21e32069-2e86-4c31-b3fb-1bc37cdc96c9_292.jpg

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ A new medal is being established in Azerbaijan.

Report informs that "On Establishment of Orders and Medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan" is changed in this regard.

According to the change, one more medal "100th Anniversary of the Diplomatic Service Bodies of the Republic of Azerbaijan (1919 - 2019)" was established.

This jubilee medal will be presented to diplomatic service officers, collaborators of diplomatic mission who have high results, persons who carry out administrative- technical service of diplomatic service, veterans of diplomatic service, as well as other people who have active role in the development of Azerbaijan’s international relations and special services in the development of diplomatic service bodies.

The medal consists of a circular bronze plate with a diameter of 36 mm in gold.

The words "REPUBLIC OF AZERBAIJAN" are engraved in upper part of the medallion, while “MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS" in the center part.

The bill will be discussed at the plenary session of the Milli Majlis to be held on February 19.