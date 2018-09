© Report

Baku. 25 April. REPORT. AZ / Milli Mejlis will discuss draft law of Constitution "On Approval of Design of State Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan", "On Approval of Design of the State Emblem of the Republic of Azerbaijan" and "On Approval of Design of Music and Text of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

Report informs, draft law will be discussed at the plenary meeting of Milli Majlis on May 1.