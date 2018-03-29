Milli Majlis to hold a special session tomorrow

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 30, Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament) will hold a special session on the 100th anniversary of the Genocide committed by the Armenians against the Azerbaijanis in March 1918.

Report informs, during the meeting an appeal will be adopted on the Genocide.

Notably, on January 18, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the centenary of the 1918 Genocide of Azerbaijanis. The order recommends Milli Majlis to hold a special meeting to pay tribute to the 1918 Genocide victims.