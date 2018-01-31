Milli Majlis starts plenary meetings of spring session tomorrow

© Report

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ The first plenary meeting of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) spring session will be held on February 1.

Report informs, the agenda includes 15 issues.

These are draft amendments to the laws "On social insurance", "On state protection of persons attending criminal proceedings", "On combating tuberculosis in the Republic of Azerbaijan", "On vocational education", "On medicines", "On fight against terrorism", "On citizenship of the Republic of Azerbaijan", as well to the Administrative Offences Code, the Urban Planning and Construction Code.

In addition, composition of the Disciplinary and Accounting Committees and 2018 Legislative Work Plan will be approved at the meeting.