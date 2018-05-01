 Top
    Close photo mode

    Milli Majlis starts next plenary session, agenda includes 52 issues

    National Coordinator on Combating Trafficking in Human Beings will make 2017 report© Report

    Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ The next plenary session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) has started.

    Report informs, the agenda of the session chaired by Ogtay Asadov includes 52 issues.

    At the plenary session, the issue of establishing the jubilee medal of the 100th anniversary (1918-2018) of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic will be discussed.

    It is also expected that the National Coordinator on Combating Trafficking in Human Beings will make 2017 report.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi