Baku. 16 March. The plenary session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) has today started.

Report informs, Ogtay Asadov will chair the session, which will discuss the 2017 activity report of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Prime Minister Artur Rasi-zade will deliver the government's report.

Government members (ministers, chairpersons of state committees) are also attending the meeting.