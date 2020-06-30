Top

Milli Majlis’s plenary meeting kicks off

The Azerbaijani parliament has convened for the last plenary meeting of its extraordinary session.

The program of the meeting presided over by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova covers seven subjects, Report says.

The sitting will discuss the draft amendments to the Tax Code, to the laws on “Notary,” “Social Insurance,” “State Land Cadastre, Land Monitoring, and Land Management,” “State Registration and State Register of Legal Entities,” “Non-Governmental Organizations,” and “Grants.”

On May 31, the parliament concluded the spring session for 2020, and on June 1, gathered for the first plenary meeting of an extraordinary assembly.

