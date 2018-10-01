Milli Majlis’s first plenary meeting within autumn session starts - UPDATED

© Report

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ The first plenary meeting of Milli Majlis within the autumn session has started.

Report informs that the national anthem of Azerbaijan was sounded at the meeting presided by Ogtay Asadov.

The plenary meeting is now underway.

Report informs that the agenda of the meeting consists of 62 issues, including the alterations to the laws 'On Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan', 'On regulatory legal acts', 'On Aviation', 'On insurance against loss of professional working ability as a result of occupational accidents or occupational diseases', 'On regulation of inspections in the sphere of entrepreneurship and protection of entrepreneurs' interests', 'On standardization', and etc.

In addition, the meeting participants will also discuss draft amendments to the Code of Administrative Law Offenses, Housing, Civil, Tax and Customs Codes.

The next meeting will be held on October 5.