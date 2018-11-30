Milli Majlis plenary session kicks off

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/15010450997cbe472e8cd39db8384207/21e32069-2e86-4c31-b3fb-1bc37cdc96c9_292.jpg

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ The regular plenary session of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis has kicked off.

Report informs that the session presided by speaker Oqtay Asadov includes 45 issues on agenda.

It is attended by Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov.

In addition, the session will consider the laws 'On municipal territories and lands', 'On medical preparations', 'On automobile transport', 'On establishment of orders and medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan', 'On privatization of housing fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan', 'On state registration and state registry of legal entities', 'On aviation', 'On state debt', 'On administrative proceedings', 'On state registration and state register of legal entities', 'On insurance activity', 'On suspension of inspections in entrepreneurial sphere', 'On combat against money laundering and terrorism financing', as well as draft amendments to the Election, Housing, Criminal, Criminal Executive Law, Administrative Offenses Codes.

The plenary session will discuss the newly developed draft 'On psychological assistance' in the second reading.