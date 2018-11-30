Milli Majlis passes law on sending peacekeepers to Southern Sudan

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/a13517accc0211eb25c86bb0ea738493/08642947-5890-4737-95b1-46634657cd13_292.jpg

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Milli Majlis has today discussed the draft law 'On permission to deploy and involve a 4-member military unit of the Azerbaijani army as 'staff officer' and 'military observer' in the mission in Southern Sudan under the UN command'.

Report informs that first deputy speaker of Milli Majlis Ziyafat Asgarov said Azerbaijan stands for peace throughout the world.

The draft was adopted through voting.