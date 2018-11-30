 Top
    Close photo mode

    Milli Majlis passes law on sending peacekeepers to Southern Sudan

    © Report

    Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Milli Majlis has today discussed the draft law 'On permission to deploy and involve a 4-member military unit of the Azerbaijani army as 'staff officer' and 'military observer' in the mission in Southern Sudan under the UN command'.

    Report informs that first deputy speaker of Milli Majlis Ziyafat Asgarov said Azerbaijan stands for peace throughout the world.

    The draft was adopted through voting.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi