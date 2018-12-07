Milli Majlis holds plenary meeting

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/15010450997cbe472e8cd39db8384207/21e32069-2e86-4c31-b3fb-1bc37cdc96c9_292.jpg

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ The regular plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament has kicked off.

Report informs that the agenda of the meeting chaired by Ogtay Asadov includes 21 issues.

These are draft laws "On civil service", "On children's rights", "On status of refugees and IDPs (internally displaced persons)", "On motor transport" and others, as well as amendments to Administrative, Housing and Tax Codes will also be considered.

Notably, 100 years have passed since the opening session of the Parliament of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.