    Milli Majlis ends autumn session this week, deputies take a vacation

    After the last meeting, the deputies will go on holiday
    Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ Milli Majlis deputies will go on holiday this week.

    Report informs that the last plenary meeting of the parliament's autumn session of 2018 will be held on December 28, Friday.

    After the last meeting, the deputies will take a vacation. According to the Internal Regulations of the Parliament, the deputies will be on vacation on January 1-15.

