Milli Majlis deputies return from vacation

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, on August 30, the term of the vacation of the deputies of Azerbaijan Milli Majlis end.

Report informs, members of the Milli Majlis who were on vacation since July 15 had been paid a two-month salary allowance for their treatment and rest. Thus, chairman of Milli Majlis was paid 4,950 AZN, while I deputy chairman 4,206, chairmen of committees and commissions 3960 AZN, deputy chairpersons, 3,712 azn, deputies 3 464 AZN.

Notably, parliamentary committees will commence functioning on September 15. According to the Internal Regulation of the Milli Majlis the autumn session of the parliament begins on September 30 and continues until December 30. As September 30 coincides with Sunday this year, the meeting will take place on October 1.