 Top
    Close photo mode

    Milli Majlis chairman: "The Ministry of Taxes is carrying out revolutionary reforms"

    Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The Ministry of Taxes is carrying out revolutionary reforms," Parliament Speaker Oqtay Asadov said.

    Report informs that he was commenting on the draft amendments to the Tax Code during the plenary session of the Milli Majlis today.

    Asadov noted regarding the proposals on tax concessions for deputies that reforms are carried out in stages.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi