Milli Majlis chairman: "The Ministry of Taxes is carrying out revolutionary reforms"

https://report.az/storage/news/94426ed110184fa0d29badbb3be0fa10/872b1423-4c63-4a12-a957-8a5e22f5d3d2_292.jpg
Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The Ministry of Taxes is carrying out revolutionary reforms," Parliament Speaker Oqtay Asadov said.
Report informs that he was commenting on the draft amendments to the Tax Code during the plenary session of the Milli Majlis today.
Asadov noted regarding the proposals on tax concessions for deputies that reforms are carried out in stages.
İlkin PirəliNews Author