Milli Majlis approves Ombudswoman’s report - UPDATED

© Report

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ Elmira Suleymanova, the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan on status providing and protection of human rights and freedoms in Azerbaijan, has delivered an annual report on 2017 at today's plenary session of Milli Majlis.

Report informs, report was approved after discussion of the lawmakers.

***12:32

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ Elmira Suleymanova, the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan on status providing and protection of human rights and freedoms in Azerbaijan, gives an annual report at today's plenary session of Milli Majlis.

Report informs, Suleymanova told about the works done last year.

He also touched on negative aspects of several fields.

The Commissioner also made proposals on solving problems.

After the reporting, lawmakers will discuss the document.