 Top
    Close photo mode

    Milli Majlis approves Ombudswoman’s report - UPDATED

    Document adopted after discussion of lawmakers© Report

    Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ Elmira Suleymanova, the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan on status providing and protection of human rights and freedoms in Azerbaijan, has delivered an annual report on 2017 at today's plenary session of Milli Majlis.

    Report informs, report was approved after discussion of the lawmakers. 

    ***12:32 

    Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ Elmira Suleymanova, the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan on status providing and protection of human rights and freedoms in Azerbaijan, gives an annual report at today's plenary session of Milli Majlis.

    Report informs, Suleymanova told about the works done last year.

    He also touched on negative aspects of several fields.

    The Commissioner also made proposals on solving problems.

    After the reporting, lawmakers will discuss the document.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi