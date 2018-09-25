Int'l Conference on “Role of Milli Majlis in Implementation of Sustainable Development Goals in Azerbaijan” held in Baku

© Report

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Milli Majlis has hosted an international conference on the “Role of Milli Majlis in the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals in Azerbaijan”.

Report informs that members of the Parliamentary Committee on Agrarian Policy, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Ghulam Isaczai, Deputy Minister of Economy Sevinj Hasanova, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Seyfaddin Talibov, Head of FAO Office in Azerbaijan Melek Cakmak and other MPs and FAO representatives attended the conference.

Participants spoke about the current situation in Azerbaijan. They stressed the development of agriculture in the country. It was noted that the development of the non-oil sector is one of the main priorities of the policy of the country's leadership.

Milli Majlis members put forward a number of proposals during the conference.