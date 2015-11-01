Head of CIS observation mission: Elections are held peacefully, with high voter turnout

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan are held peacefully, with high voter turnout."

Report informs the head of the CIS observation mission, CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev told journalists.

According to him, a large number of domestic observers from different political parties and candidates is a positive fact."They all have the opportunity to observe the voting. It seems to me that voter turnout in the first place indicates that many people feel a sense of responsibility for the future of their country and for those who will be elected to the parliament. "

S. Lebedev said that he visited four polling stations in Baku and plans to visit nine more today.

"All that we have seen today, gives us reason to say that, elections held quite organized " - said the head of the mission.

According to him, the mission of CIS consists of 147 observers, some of them observe elections in regions, including Sumgayit and Ganja.