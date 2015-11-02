GUAM Secretary General: Elections to Milli Majlis held in a totally relaxed environment

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Elections to Azerbaijani Parliament on November 1 were held in a very relaxed environment".

Report informs, GUAM Secretary General Valeri Chechelashvili said at a press conference in Baku today.

"Besides me, as representatives in the constituencies were attended by a Member of Parliament of Ukraine Ivan Krulko and a member of the Georgian Parliament Zurab Abashidze.

We have observed elections in 20 areas of Baku and Sumgayit in 7 polling stations. Serious violations have not been recorded. Elections were held in a very relaxed environment", - said V. Chechelashvili.