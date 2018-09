Full list of polling stations with invalid voting results declared

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ Central Election Commission (CEC) declared full list of polling stations with invalid voting results in the parliamentary elections held on November 1.

Report informs, results of polling station No. 12 from Garadagh-Binagadi-Yasamal Constituency No.12, polling stations No.8, 29 from Yasamal First Constituency No. 15, stations No.5, 10, 11, 18, 21, 26 from Khatai Third Constituency No.35, station No.16 from Guba-Gusar Constituency No.53, station No.13 from Sabirabad First Constituency No.63, station No.9 from Jalilabad-Masalli-Bilasuvar Constituency No.69, station No.38 from Imishli Constituency No.79, station No.12 from Aghjabadi Constituency No.82, station No.32 from Aghjabadi-Fizuli Constituency No.83, station No.45 from Shamakhi Constituency No.85, stations No.32, 77 from Lachin Constituency No.121 cancelled.

All results of Aghdash Constituency No.90 cancelled. Results of 40 polling stations considered void in this constituency.

Totally, results of 58 polling stations on 125 constituencies annulled.