First Deputy Chairman of Milli Majlis: We would like to see UN Security Council more responsible about implementation of its decisions

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan has joined the UN peacekeeping mission. The purpose is to demonstrate the peaceful policy of the Azerbaijani state and President. We want peace and stability to reign in all countries of the world”, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Ziyafat Asgarov said.

Report informs that he spoke at today's plenary session of the Milli Majlis while presenting draft law 'On permission to deploy and involve a 4-member military unit of the Azerbaijani army as 'staff officer' and 'military observer' in the mission in Southern Sudan under the UN command'.

Asgarov noted that both the Azerbaijani government and the President are interested in this issue: "This also means that Azerbaijan reaffirms its commitment to the goals and objectives confirmed in UN Charter. The Azerbaijani state shows its peacefulness. We would like to see the UN Security Council to be more responsible and serious about the implementation of the decisions made in relation to Azerbaijan."