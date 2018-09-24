Fine imposed for attracting underage children to smoking

Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ People who involve underage children to smoking by offering or forcing them will be fined.

Report informs that a change to the Code of Administrative Offenses is proposed in this regard.

Thus, clause 3 is added to Article 212 of the Code (non-observance of tobacco use restrictions).

According to the amendment, a fine in the amount of 100 AZN will be imposed on those who attract underage children to smoking by buying, offering tobacco wares to underage children or forcing them to smoke.