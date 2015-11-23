First session of V convocation of Milli Mejlis to be held until November 30

Baku. 23 Novermber. REPORT.AZ/ Fifth convocation Azerbaijani Milli Mejlis's (MM) first session is considered to be held until November 30.

Report informs, under internal Charter of Milli Mejlis, first session of Parliament should be called after approval of authorities of 83 deputies, not later than one week from that day.

If authorities of 83 MP are not approved till March 10 after parliamentary elections, Constitutional Court determines date of MM's first session.

If Constitutional Court approves election of 83 MP after March 10, date of first session of newly elected Milli Mejlis is to be determined at that session.

Court session of the Constitutional Court on special constitutional proceedings will be held on November 24 regarding approval of results of elections to V convocation Milli Mejlis on November 1. Plenum decision will be declared.