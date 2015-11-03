EU made a statement regarding elections in Azerbaijan

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The EU looks forward to continue cooperation with Azerbaijani institutions, including the newly elected Parliament, to the benefit of all citizens".
Report informs, the statement of the European External Action Service in regard with November 1 elections to the Milli Majlis in Azerbaijan declares.
"The EU supports elections based on international standards, conducted in a transparent and inclusive manner", the statement reads.
Viktoriya Lebedeva - DementyevaNews Author
Share in Facebook