 Top
    Close photo mode

    EU made a statement regarding elections in Azerbaijan

    The EU supports elections based on international standards, conducted in a transparent and inclusive manner

    Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The EU looks forward to continue cooperation with Azerbaijani institutions, including the newly elected Parliament, to the benefit of all citizens".

    Report informs, the statement of the European External Action Service in regard with November 1 elections to the Milli Majlis in Azerbaijan declares.

    "The EU supports elections based on international standards, conducted in a transparent and inclusive manner", the statement reads.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi