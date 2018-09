© Report

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ The term of the Azerbaijani parliamentarians' vacation has expired today.

Report informs, the parliamentary committees will start work this week.

The first plenary session of the spring session of Milli Majlis will be held on February 1. The summer session will last until May 31.

Notably, the last plenary session of parliament was held on December 29, 2017.