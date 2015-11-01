​ELS: Up to 10.00 a.m. 12,2 % of voter turnout recorded at polling stations

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ "According to the statistics up to 10.00 a.m. 12,2 % of voter turnout was recorded at polling stations", Report was informed by Lala Gafarova, spokesperson of ELS Center for Independent Studies holding the exit-poll.

According to him, the public will be informed of voter attendance throughout the day on a regular basis.

He also stressed that 2 600 observers at 1,180 to polling stations, 118 constituencies take part in the elections.

767 candidates stand for the parliamentary elections. Elections are observed by 501 international observers of 40 organizations and more than 63,000 local observers.

Web cameras were installed at 1,000 polling stations in 119 constituencies to observe the elections.