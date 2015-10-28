Delegation of Australian Parliament met with Mazahir Panahov

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ Delegation of the Parliament of Australia visited Azerbaijan to observe elections to Milli Majlis met with the Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov.

M.Panahov expressed his satisfaction with the meeting with parliamentarians on the eve of elections.

Committee Chairman touched upon the CEC connections with prestigious international organizations and noted importance of the role of the study of international experience in development and improvement of election practices.

Head of the delegation Luke Simpkins and members of the Australian Parliament asked the Azerbaijani electoral system, electoral law and the work done in connection with the upcoming elections this year.