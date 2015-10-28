 Top
    Delegation of Australian Parliament met with Mazahir Panahov

    Head of the delegation inquired about progress of works related to the upcoming elections in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ Delegation of the Parliament of Australia visited Azerbaijan to observe elections to Milli Majlis met with the Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov.

    Report was told in Media and public relations department of the Central Election Commission (CEC.

    M.Panahov expressed his satisfaction with the meeting with parliamentarians on the eve of elections.

    Committee Chairman touched upon the CEC connections with prestigious international organizations and noted importance of the role of the study of international experience in development and improvement of election practices.

    Head of the delegation Luke Simpkins and members of the Australian Parliament asked the Azerbaijani electoral system, electoral law and the work done in connection with the upcoming elections this year.

