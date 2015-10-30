PACE delegation arrives in Azerbaijan to observe elections

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ The delegation from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) arrived in Azerbaijan to observe Azerbaijan’s parliamentary elections on 1 November 2015.

Report informs 30-member cross-party delegation is headed by Spanish deputy Jordi Xuclà.

The team will meet with leaders and representatives of parliamentary groups and parties represented in the Milli Mejlis, as well as extra-parliamentary opposition parties and movements in Baku.

The delegation will also hold round-tables with representatives of the media and civil society in the country to hear their assessment of the campaign, as well as meeting diplomats based in Baku.

On election day, members of the delegation will observe voting and counting in different regions of the country.

The visit will end with a press conference on November 2 in which the PACE delegation will present its preliminary assessment of the observation mission.

A fuller report will be debated by the Assembly’s Standing Committee – which acts on the Assembly’s behalf between plenary sessions - at a meeting in Sofia on Friday 27 November.