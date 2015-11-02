Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking Countries: Azerbaijani elections held transparently and free

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Observation mission of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking countries appreciated the progress and results of parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, it was declared in a statement read out by Deputy Head of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking Countries, Omar Kojaman.

The paper noted the perfection of the Electoral Code of Azerbaijan, which meets international standards.

"All procedures on voting day were executed well and on time. There were minor flaws, but they did not affect overall results of the elections", the document reads.

"The elections were held freely, democratically, in a competitive atmosphere in accordance with the law and international standards of Azerbaijan", - the statement of observation mission declares.