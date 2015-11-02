Chairman of Russian CEC: OSCE/ODIHR is obliged to observe elections in case of being invited by country

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ "OSCE/ODIHR decision not to send its mission to the elections in Azerbaijan illegally, they are allocated money for it."

Report was told by chairman of Central Election Commission of Russia Vladimir Churov.

According to him OSCE/ODIHR is obliged to observe elections in case of being invited.

Speaking about his observations, Vladimir Churov said that in the course of observation, he visited six sites.

Churov noted a high degree of organization of elections and accuracy of voters' lists, "the first time I faced with a situation where there was no additional lists, that is, everyone found himself in the lists of voters.It's an amazing thing I had ever seen, even in Russia, although we have an error less than three hundredths of a percent."

Churov also said that there were no violations in the course of observation.