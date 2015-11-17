 Top
    ​CEC annuls results of one constituency

    CEC: Serious violation registered during counting of votes in the Agdash Electoral District #90

    Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ At today's meeting Central Election Commission (CEC) considered appeals of the New Azerbaijan Party's member Ilgar Valiyev and independent deputy Galib Garayev, who ran for office in the Agdash constituency #90.

    Report informs, appeals asked to annul the results of the elections held on November 1.

    By the decision of the CEC, the elections results of Agdash constituency #90 were annulled.

    The leading candidate for this constituency to be elected in 2005 and 2010, was a banker Chingiz Asadullayev.

