CEC registers candidacy of former MP

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ At today's meeting the Central Election Comission (CEC) considered the complaint of a member of the Assembly of "Musavat" party, former deputy Iltizam Akberli.

Report informs in an address to the CEC who is running out of Imishli election constituency №79 I.Akperli noted about groundlessness of the District Election Commission (DEC).

I.Akberli said that although 534 of signatures represented by him were considered as valid, he said that there was some problems in documents related to the property and refused to register the candidacy.

CEC working group investigated the issue and considered decision of the OIC unjustified.

Candidacy of I.Akberli was registered.