    CEC to submit final protocol on results of elections to Constitutional Court

    CEC examined and approved the report in connection with the election results

    Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Central Election Commission (CEC) decided to submit final protocol on the overall results of the parliamentary elections of November 1 to the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, the CEC has checked and approved the report on the outcomes of elections.The protocol was signed by all CEC members, except Akif Gurbanov.

    At the meeting, it was decided to submit the documents to the Constitutional Court. 

