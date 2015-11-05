CEC considers appeal of Igbal Agazade

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Central Election Commission (CEC) in today's session considered the complaint of the chairman of Umid Party Igbal Agazade, candidate from Khatai Constituency 35

Report informs, according to the complaint, I.Agazade asked to annul the results from the 17, 18 and 26 constituencies.

According to the Expert Group, application was received by the Central Election Commission in violation of the rules.

Therefore, CEC sent a request to the District Election Commission for review.

The parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan were held on November 1.