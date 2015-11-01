​Azerbaijani Press Council's Hotline starts operating

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 1, due to the parliamentary elections, phone numbers of the Press Council of Azerbaijan (SP) (012) 441 35 96, (012) 441 35 30 and mobile phones (050) 534 93 26, (055) 201 99 26 switched to the hotline mode, Report was informed by the Council.

In addition, members of the Council's Board are to monitor the election coverage by journalists. They get familiar with conditions provided for media in the polling stations of the capital and i the regions.

The process also involved the Press Council's staff members of the central and regional mass media. The monitoring will cover the vast majority of 125 electoral districts.

During the day at 11:00, 14:00, 17:00 and 19:00, the Press Council will distribute newsletters on the basis of surveys conducted by the Board, as well as on the hotline operation.