Azerbaijani Presidential Aide: OSCE ODIHR`s not observing elections cannot cast shadow on their legitimacy

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani President`s Aide for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov has commented on the refusal of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) to send its observers to Azerbaijan, saying this cannot cast shadow on the legitimacy of the elections.

”The government of Azerbaijan invited the OSCE ODIHR to send its monitoring mission to the parliamentary elections, and has repeatedly expressed its openness and readiness to discuss the activity of the mission. Unfortunately, the OSCE ODIHR did not recognize the true value of this initiative and unilaterally refused to send a mission to Azerbaijan,” Report informs Mr Hasanov told AZERTAC.

“We consider this a politicized decision which contradicts the charter and principles of the OSCE.” “By this move ODIHR set a very negative precedent in the election observation practice”, he said.

The Presidential Aide added: “The government of Azerbaijan is fulfilling all its international obligations and commitments in accordance with the country`s laws, and is ready to continue equal, mutually fruitful cooperation with the organizations it is a member of.” “At the same time, Azerbaijan is an independent, rapidly developing state. Azerbaijan has never built its policy based on others` wishes, and will remain committed to its position that any attempts by any forces to impose their will on it are unacceptable.”