Azerbaijani lawmaker proposes to create Park of Republic in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ “The Park of Republic (Cümhuriyyət) should be created in Azerbaijan”.

    Report informs, Chairman of Culture Committee of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament), Rafael Huseynov said at today’s meeting.

    He said the monuments of those who played a role in founding of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) should be erected there: “Some people suggest that graves of those people should be brought from foreign countries. They can be done and they can not be. However, creation of the park is necessary."

