Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ All ballots in the elections to the Milli Majlis on November 1, 2015 in Azerbaijan have already been counted yet.

Report informs, "Sechkiler" (Elections) Information Center of the Central Election Commission (CEC) declared today.

According to the information, all 5547 polling stations have presented reports on the results of the vote.

2,894,515 people out of 5,198,658 voters participated in the voting.