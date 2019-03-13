Azerbaijan introduces concessions on donorship

A donor who temporarily loses his working ability will be paid 100 percent of his wage.

Report informs that this is reflected in the bill "On donorship and transplantation of human organs".

According to Article 20 of the bill (rights and obligations of the live donor), the donor has a right to obtain full and objective information about the medical surgery from the medical institution, including possible complications, to get treatment and rehabilitation, including medicines from public health institutions, to refuse from donoring at any time, to be in constant dispensary observation and if there is a need for the transplantation of the organ, it should be ensured exceptionally. In case a donor loses ability to work temporarily, he shall be paid 100 percent of his wage. In case of disability, a donor has a right to pension.

The donor, who agrees to donate organs, must report bad habits and illnesses known to him.