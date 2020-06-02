Azerbaijan imposes fine for not wearing masks

The Azerbaijani parliament (Milli Majlis) has discussed the amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses at a plenary meeting of the extraordinary session on Tuesday.

The modifications set penalties for violating the requirements for the use of face masks during the quarantine regime, Report says.

Individuals will be fined AZN 50, officials AZN 100, and legal persons AZN 200 for breaching the demands to don masks and failing to prevent the violations accordingly.

The penalties will make AZN 100, 200, and 400 for individuals, officials, and legal persons correspondingly for repeated violations.

The parliament approved the draft amendments in the third reading.