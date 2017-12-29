 Top
    Azerbaijan eliminates restriction of number of Azerbaijani peacekeepers in Afghanistan

    The decree will go into effect on January 1,2018

    Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today Milli Majlis reviewed the amendment to the law “On consent to the placement of platoons of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the structure of battalion of the Turkish Armed Forces and under the general command of the NATO structures in Afghanistan and participation in corresponding operations".

    Report informs according to the amendment the word “platoons of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the structure of battalion of the Turkish Armed Forces” were replaced with “peacekeeping contingent of Azerbaijan Army and Armed Forces of the Republic of Turkey”. The words “Four platoons of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the structure of battalion of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Turkey” were supplanted with “The peacekeeping contingent of Azerbaijan army in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Turkey”. It means the restriction (four platoons) on the number of Azerbaijani peacekeepers in Afghanistan has been lifted.

    The decree will go into effect on January 1, 2018.

    After discussions, the draft was put for vote and adopted.

