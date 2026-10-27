Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Azerbaijan eases residency rules for foreign agricultural specialists

    Milli Majlis
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 12:48
    Azerbaijan eases residency rules for foreign agricultural specialists

    Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) has approved in the first reading a proposal to grant long-term temporary residence permits to certain foreign nationals and stateless persons.

    According to Report, amendments to the Migration Code were discussed at today's plenary session of the Milli Majlis.

    It was noted that the draft law also proposes expanding the list of individuals exempt from the requirement to obtain a work permit.

    Under the proposed amendments, the exemption would cover the heads and deputy heads of agropark resident companies, as well as agronomists, horticulture specialists, and veterinarians with relevant professional experience who are employed by these residents in Azerbaijan.

    The permits would be granted for the period from January 1, 2027, to January 1, 2032.

    Following discussions, the bill was put to a vote and approved in the first reading.

    Milli Majlis Plenary session Azerbaijan
    Əcnəbi aqronom, bağçılıq üzrə mütəxəssis və baytarlara Azərbaycanda yaşamaq icazəsi I oxunuşda qəbul edilib
    Агрономы, садоводы и ветеринары из-за рубежа смогут получить долгосрочное разрешение на проживание в Азербайджане
    MiniBoss
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    13:38
    Armenian FM expects TRIPP to launch before peace treaty with Azerbaijan
    Region
    13:37
    Dmytro Shlapachenko: Many countries adopt Azerbaijan's ASAN model
    Foreign policy
    13:35
    Minister: Baku Forum to become key platform for joint action
    Foreign policy
    13:28
    Expert calls for new tools to combat digital racism
    Cultural policy
    13:24
    Cultural, creative industries make up 1% of Azerbaijan's economy
    Economy
    13:23
    Azerbaijani President approves new environmental impact assessment rules for agricultural sector
    AIC
    13:22
    ICESCO: Half a percent of global military spending is enough to ensure peace
    Foreign policy
    13:20
    Photo
    Ministry of Defense: Training session with reservists concludes
    Military
    13:13
    Sahib Rzayev appointed new head of Azerbaijan's Penitentiary Service
    Domestic policy
    All News Feed