Azerbaijan eases residency rules for foreign agricultural specialists

Stay up to date with the top news!

Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) has approved in the first reading a proposal to grant long-term temporary residence permits to certain foreign nationals and stateless persons.

According to Report, amendments to the Migration Code were discussed at today's plenary session of the Milli Majlis.

It was noted that the draft law also proposes expanding the list of individuals exempt from the requirement to obtain a work permit.

Under the proposed amendments, the exemption would cover the heads and deputy heads of agropark resident companies, as well as agronomists, horticulture specialists, and veterinarians with relevant professional experience who are employed by these residents in Azerbaijan.

The permits would be granted for the period from January 1, 2027, to January 1, 2032.

Following discussions, the bill was put to a vote and approved in the first reading.