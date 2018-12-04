Azerbaijan develops new draft law "On General Education"

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/a13517accc0211eb25c86bb0ea738493/08642947-5890-4737-95b1-46634657cd13_292.jpg

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ A new draft law “On General Education” has been prepared in Azerbaijan.

Report informs that the bill consists of 5 chapters and 33 articles.

The purpose of the new law is to ensure the constitutional right of people to education, to identify the rights and obligations of participants of the general education process, to regulate the relationship between them and to establish an organizational and legal basis for general education. The law does not concern the religious educational institutions functioning in Azerbaijan and educational institutions under diplomatic representations and consulates of foreign countries.