Azerbaijan Central Election Commission to be renewed

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Central Election Commission (CEC) will be established again this year.

Report informs, according to the Election Code, term of office of the CEC is 5 years.

Current composition of CEC was formed after parliamentary elections held in 2010 and consists of 18 members. Commission members approved by Milli Majlis under candidates nominated by political parties represented in Milli Majlis and independent MPs.

Current composition of Milli Majlis consists of Mazahir Panahov (Chairman), Natig Mammadov (Deputy Chairman), Arifa Mukhtarova (Secretary), Mikayil Rahimov (Secretary), members Shahiddin Aliyev, Fuad Javadov, Ramiz Ibrahimov, Valida Kazimova, Gabil Orujov, Tofig Hasanov, Ilham Mammadov, Nizami Nadirov, Azar Taghiyev, Tamam Jafarov, Bakhsheyish Asgarov, Almas Gahramanli, Akif Gurbanov and Etibar Guliyev.