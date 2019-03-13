Azerbaijan bans repeated donorship by one person

The scope of restricting donorship by a living donor has been expanded in Azerbaijan.

Report informs that this is reflected in the newly drafted Bill on Donorship and Transplantation of Human Organs.

According to Article 19 of the Bill (Restriction on donating of donor organs from a living donor), it is forbidden to transplant an organ from the persons who have a disease dangerous for the recipient's health. The list of these diseases is determined by the relevant executive authority.

It was noted that organs and tissues (except for bone marrow) are forbidden to be transplanted from persons under the age of 18.

It is prohibited to transplant an organ from persons with physical, moral or material dependence or inmates, persons who have already been donors, pregnant women, children deprived of parental care, war prisoners and people with disabilities.

It is advisable to donate one of the paired organs from a living donor or to transplant one organ in such quantity and volume that a donor does not face health-endangering cases or irreversible disorders.