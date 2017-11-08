Azerbaijan amends more than 20 articles of Election Code

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Changes to the Election Code of Azerbaijan were suggested.

Report informs, most of the changes are adaptive and technical.

Article 3 (Universal Suffrage), Article 25 (Duties of the Central Election Commission), Article 31 (Duties of Constituency Election Commissions), Article 42 (Observers Rights and Responsibilities), Article 47 (Rule for Inclusion in and Exclusion from the Voters’ List), Article 59 (Checking the Accuracy by the Election Commissions of Signature Sheets and Documents Submitted by Candidates, Political Parties, Blocs of Political Parties), Article 73.1 ( Referendum Campaign Group’s Relinquishing of its Status), Article 100 (Voting Protocols of Election Commissions), Article 103 (Ballot Boxes), Article 104 (Rules for Voting), Article 105 (Voting Outside Polling station), Article 106 (Vote Counting in Polling station), Article 173 (Registration of Deputies Elected to the Milli Majlis), Article 175 (Adoption of a Decision on Disenfranchisement of Deputies of the Milli Majlis of their Mandates), Article (Conduct of By Elections in a Constituency during Elections to the Milli Majlis), Article 179 (Conduct of Early Presidential Elections), Article 187 (Presidential Candidates Relinquishing of Candidacy), Article 212 (Right to be Elected as a Member of Municipalities), Article 221 (Relinquishing of Candidacy of Candidates for Municipal Membership) and other Articles will be amended.

The draft will soon be submitted to the parliament for discussion.